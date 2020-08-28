Attempted Santa Ana Kidnapping Suspect Now in Custody

A woman accused of attempted kidnapping on two separate occasions was taken into custody Friday by Garden Grove police a day after authorities sought the public's help tracking her down, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Santa Ana police were looking for Jasmine Mendoza, 25, who is accused of attempting to take a 2-year-old boy playing in his front yard in the 600 block of Jackson Street about 11 a.m. Tuesday, said Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Santa Ana Police Department

"A woman was sitting on her porch and her 2-year-old son was playing out front when this woman stops and is staring at the kid," Bertagna said.

"It scared the hell out of the mom, and as she walked up to the kid, (the mom) grabbed the kid and ran inside, and this woman starts pounding on the door saying, 'That's my kid.'"

Santa Ana Police Department

The same suspect allegedly attempted to grab another child in late June or early July in the 1100 block of North Jackson Street, Bertagna said.

"According to her family she's homeless," Bertagna said, adding she is also on probation.

"Our concern is this woman, who, according to her family, has mental health and narcotics abuse issues… is attempting to take small children, and our concern is she's homeless and it will be difficult to locate her."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 714-245-8309 or email pmcclaskey@santa-ana.org.