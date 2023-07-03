Authorities ask for help to find missing 8-year-old boy last seen riding bike in Ventura

Authorities are asking for help in finding an 8-year-old boy reported missing Sunday in Ventura.

Angel Chacon was last seen 3:30 p.m. Sunday riding his bike near his family's apartment complex in the 200 block of Ramona Street. He had been left home alone with his 17-year-old brother. The boys' mother called authorities Sunday night.

Ventura police searched areas near the apartment, going door-to-door and deploying a drone.

Angel was last seen wearing a tan shirt with black stripes, blue jeans, riding on a blue bicycle. He is described as Latina, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 80 pounds.