Authorities search for escaped inmate from LA County

He is considered dangerous.

By Staff Reports

A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate and convicted murderer from Los Angeles County.

Cesar Hernandez was being taken to court by van yesterday near Bakersfield.

Officials say he slipped away from custody shortly after arriving at the Kern County courthouse.

Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years to life.

