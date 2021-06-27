Orange County

Average LA County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since July 2015

The average price has risen $1.069 since the start of the year.

By City News Service

GETTY IMAGES

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Sunday for the 12th time in 13 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.301, its highest amount since July 16, 2015. 

The average price has risen 5.5 cents over the past 13 days, including 1.1 cents on both Friday and Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It is 4.6 cents more than one week ago, 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.227 greater than one year ago. The average price has risen $1.069 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand because more people are driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. 

A motorcyclist stopped for gas in the middle of a high-speed chase with police along the 210 Freeway, taking the gas nozzle out of a car, filling his motorcycle for a few seconds and then driving away. Ted Chen reports on the bizarre chase for NBC4 on Monday, June 7, 2021. 

The Orange County average price rose for the seventh time in eight days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.258, its highest amount since July 17, 2015. It has increased 5.5 cents over the past eight days, including 1.5 cents on Saturday. 

The Orange County average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago, 10.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.199 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.05 since the start of the year, including 68.1 cents during a run of 72 increases in 73 days that ended March 20. 

The large price increases from one year ago are partially the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

Southern California 11 hours ago

First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning

shooting 11 hours ago

Three People Hurt in Drive-By Shooting Near The Pikes Outlets in Long Beach

politics 12 hours ago

At Least 9 Dead, 152 Unaccounted for in Florida Condo Tower Collapse

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange Countylos angeles countyGas prices
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us