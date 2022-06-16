Average Southern California Gas Prices Drop for Third Time in Four Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the second time in three days following an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $6.46.

The streak ended Monday with a decrease of one-tenth of a cent. The average price rose three-tenths of a cent to a record $6.462 on Tuesday.

The average price is 4.6 cents more than one week ago, 44.7 cents higher than one month ago and $2.212 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The Los Angeles County average price has increased $1.664 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24

An 18-day streak of increases to the national average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline ended with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent to $5.014.

The average price rose 41.5 cents during the streak, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, setting a record each day.

The national average is 5.9 cents more than one week ago, 54.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.938 greater than one year ago.