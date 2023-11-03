Baby boy delivered in SUV on side of street in Pacoima

A couple had to pull over on the side of a road in Pacoima when their newborn wasn't waiting any longer to enter the world.

Firefighter-paramedics responded just before midnight to a call about a woman in labor. Once they arrived, they found the baby had already been delivered in the family's SUV.

The mother a baby boy were checked out at the scene and transported to a hospital in healthy condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.