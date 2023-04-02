santa margarita

Baby in Stroller Struck and Killed When Car Hops Curb Onto Sidewalk

A child being pushed in a stroller by family members was struck and killed by a driver in an Hyundai that hopped a curb in Orange County.

By City News Service and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A baby was killed and the child's parents were injured Sunday when a driver crashed over a curb and onto a sidewalk in southern Orange County.

The baby, who was being pushed in a stroller, died at the scene in the Las Flores neighborhood near Rancho Santa Margarita.

The crash happened on Antonio Parkway at Oaktree, in a residential area north of Oso Parkway, around 4:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

