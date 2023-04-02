Baby in Stroller Struck and Killed When Car Hops Curb Onto Sidewalk

A baby was killed and the child's parents were injured Sunday when a driver crashed over a curb and onto a sidewalk in southern Orange County.
The baby, who was being pushed in a stroller, died at the scene in the Las Flores neighborhood near Rancho Santa Margarita.
The crash happened on Antonio Parkway at Oaktree, in a residential area north of Oso Parkway, around 4:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
