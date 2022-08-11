Bad Bunny Kicks Off His ‘World's Hottest Tour' With Future Stops at SoFi Stadium

Bad Bunny has had quite the year.

With the release of an album that is breaking records, a movie with Brad Pitt, and being cast as Marvel's first Latino character 'El Muerto,' Bad Bunny does not seem to be slowing down any time soon.

After the release of his fourth studio album "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny is kicking off his second tour of the year.

The 'Worlds Hottest Tour' started with three shows in the artist's home country of Puerto Rico, where he only allowed tickets to be purchased in person to avoid the inflated ticket prices that come with purchasing tickets on secondary markets.

His most recent performance was at a sold out show in Orlando, where the 29-year-old sang his 43-song setlist, which made the concert three hours long.

This new tour comes after he wrapped the 'El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo' tour which sold out in 24 hours and ended one month before the release of his latest album.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, announced his 29-stop stadium tour in January, and added more shows after high demand, moving the total number of shows to 43.

The set list for the tour includes popular tracks like "Moscow Mule," "Yo Perreo Sola," "Dakiti," "Si Veo a Tu Mama," "Neverita," "Party," "La Santa", and more.

Diplo and Alesso are set to join Bad Bunny for some dates during his tour.

He will stop in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st. For more information about tickets visit here.

Bad Bunny released his latest album back in May, which broke several streaming records in the first day of release including the most streamed album in 2022 and the most streamed artist globally in one day, a record previously held by Drake, according to Billboard.

He was also Spotify's most streamed artist worldwide in both 2020-2021.

The album features hit tracks like "Titi Me Pregunto,'""Me Porto Bonito," and "El Apagon," which can be described as his love letter to Puerto Rico.

The album also features several Puerto Rican artists like Rauw Alejando, Chencho Corleone, The Marias, and more.