reopening

Balboa Park Carousel Reopens After Being Closed for a Year Due to Pandemic

After over a year of being closed due to the pandemic, The Balboa Park Carousel reopened to the public Saturday

By Aleah Jarin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Balboa Park Carousel reopened Saturday after over a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner and operator of the iconic Carousel, Nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park, spent the last year working on Carousel enhancements and ride restorations to the original 1910 Herschell-Spillman carousel.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The recent restorations included electrical system upgrades, structural enhancements, fire safety upgrades, installation of LED efficient lighting, ticket booth refurbishments, flooring and carpentry repairs and new paint and fencing.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Burbank 42 mins ago

Three Arrested, Later Released For Refusing To Leave Tinhorn Flats in Burbank

Memorial Day 3 hours ago

Two LA River Recreation Areas Set To Reopen On Memorial Day

Nonprofit Friends of Balboa Park purchased the Balboa Park Carousel in 2017 and launched a $3 million capital campaign to purchase, restore and preserve the antique carousel. The campaign was completed earlier this year with the help of Dorothea Laub who donated a cumulative $1 million over the course of the campaign.

Starting Saturday until June 15, the carousel will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then will open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Sept. 6.

For more information on the reopening, click here.

This article tagged under:

reopeningBALBOA PARKcarouselfriends of balboa park
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us