Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

The boy died at a hospital. The woman died at the scene.

Details about their identities were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests were reported Monday morning. Details about a motive were not immediately available.

Baldwin Park police responded to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area. Officers found the woman and the boy in the backyard suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

"Detectives believe this is a domestic related incident, and the suspect fled the scene,'' said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).