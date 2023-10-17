Battle brews over Long Beach business' permanent parklet effort

A battle for public space is developing in Long Beach over a local business’s efforts to install a permanent parklet.

Belmont Brewing Company’s application for a permanent parklet was approved by the City of Long Beach but is being postponed by the Coastal Commission, which has raised concerns over the benefit to the public.

“This project is encroaching on public space and it’s not clear what the benefit to the public would be,” Commissioner Justin Cummings said.

Belmont Shore Residents Association President Julie Dean complained about the parklet sticking out about 9 feet into public space because it would impact the walkway for pedestrians and those using wheelchairs.

“They are bad neighbors and BBC does not deserve this,” Dean said.

The parklet is a fenced-off section of public space that was used by Belmont Brewing Company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Belmont Brewing Company representative told the Coastal Commission that there would still be 17 feet of walkway available.

However, neighbors captured photos showing how walkways were impacted by delivery trucks arriving at restaurants in the area.

Belmont Brewing Company already uses public space on the beach for seating, a motion that was approved by the commission almost 30 years ago.

The owners of Belmont Brewing Company said they are reconsidering moving forward with the parklet after the Coastal Commission’s pushback.