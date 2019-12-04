Beach-Goers Urged to Avoid Water Near Storm Drains for Next Several Days

The Los Angeles County health officer Wednesday issued a beach water use advisory cautioning people to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water around discharging storm drains, as well as creeks and rivers, due to the storm soaking the Southland.

The advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Saturday, but may be extended depending on further rainfall, county officials said.

"Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill," according to a county Department of Public Health statement. "Discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach; therefore, anybody who wants to go to other areas at the beach can still enjoy their beach outing."

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662, and online.