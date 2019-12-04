Beach-Goers Urged to Avoid Water Near Storm Drains for Next Several Days

The advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Saturday, but may be extended depending on further rainfall, county officials said.

By City News Service

Trash_Storm_Seal_Beach_Rain_1200x675_1437472835896.jpg

The Los Angeles County health officer Wednesday issued a beach water use advisory cautioning people to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water around discharging storm drains, as well as creeks and rivers, due to the storm soaking the Southland.

The advisory will be in effect until at least 7 a.m. Saturday, but may be extended depending on further rainfall, county officials said.

"Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill," according to a county Department of Public Health statement. "Discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach; therefore, anybody who wants to go to other areas at the beach can still enjoy their beach outing."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

LAX 5 hours ago

Officials Investigate Latest Death at LAX

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline, 800-525-5662, and online.

Copyright C
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us