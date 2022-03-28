Bell Gardens

Bell Gardens Police Arrest Homeless Man Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old at Knifepoint

Police allege Nunez and a second suspect tied her up, then Nunez raped the girl at knifepoint.

By City News Service

Bell Gardens Police Department

What to Know

  • The girl told police she was coerced into a garage by a suspect later identified as Bell Gardens-area transient Robert Nunez, police said.
  • The kidnapping and rape occurred early Thursday morning.
  • Nunez was arrested near a homeless encampment in Long Beach Monday morning. Police said Nunez "had his distinctive facial tattoo covered by a bandage in an attempt to conceal his identity.''

A homeless man suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint was arrested Monday, Bell Gardens police said.

The kidnapping and rape occurred early Thursday morning at an undisclosed location, according to Lt. Dano Neslen of the Bell Gardens Police Department, who described the crime as "horrific.''

Bell Gardens police are searching for a man who allegedly raped a 14-year-old. As seen on air on March 26, 2022.
The girl told police she was coerced into a garage by a suspect later identified as Bell Gardens-area transient Robert Nunez, according to a police statement.

Police allege Nunez and a second suspect tied her up, then Nunez raped the girl at knifepoint.

Police circulated Nunez' photo and sought the public's help to find him, and Nunez was arrested near a homeless encampment in Long Beach on Monday morning, according to reports and police.

"At 8:15 (a.m.), Long Beach P.D. was notified by an anonymous citizen that had seen our previous press release and suspect photo (who) ... reported a sighting of accused rapist Robert Nunez in the LA River area near Long Beach Boulevard and the 710 Freeway,'' Neslen said in a statement.

"Long Beach police officers immediately responded to the location where they located Nunez, who attempted to flee on foot,'' Neslen said.

"However, officers were able to quickly take him into custody.''

Neslen said Nunez "had his distinctive facial tattoo covered by a bandage in an attempt to conceal his identity.''

On Thursday afternoon, officers and investigators had tracked down and arrested the second suspect, who was identified as 41-year-old Jaomir Perez. Perez was booked into the Inmate Reception Center on $50,000 bail, according to sheriff's inmate records.

