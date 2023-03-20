2 Arrested in Bell Gardens High School Threat Found With Weapons, Body Armor, Police Say

Two people accused of making threats against Bell Gardens High School were found with stolen firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines and ammunition when they were arrested over the weekend, police said.

Police were notified of the social media posts Sunday. They were described as possible threats of violence at Bell Gardens High School, police said.

Detectives arrested the two suspects, identified only as adults, after a surveillance operation that led to a traffic stop, police said. A search of the vehicle turned up two stolen firearms, body armor, high-capacity magazines and ammunition, Sgt. John Acosta said in a statement.

Suspects Arrested in Threat Investigation at Bell Gardens High School pic.twitter.com/s1b5yZwdjI — Bell Gardens Police (@BellGardens_PD) March 20, 2023

Both individuals were arrested without incident. Details about their identifies were not immediately available.

A news conference was scheduled for Monday morning.

Classes were scheduled to begin at their usual times Monday on the campus southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

"The immediate threat pertaining to the social media post is contained," Principal Miguel Miranda said in a statement sent Sunday to families. "The Bell Gardens Police Department continues to investigate the situation. School will begin at its normal time, 8:30 a.m. and out of an abundance of caution we will have an increased police presence at school tomorrow.

"The safety of our students, staff, and school community continues to be our top priority. Any matters relating to safety on our campuses will be addressed swiftly and appropriately."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Bell Gardens Police Department at 562-806-7632.