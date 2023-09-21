Beverly Hills bans silly string and shaving cream for Halloween

The Beverly Hills City Council unanimously passed a measure Tuesday that bans the use of shaving cream, silly string and hair removal products for 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on the morning of Halloween.

City leaders say the decision was made with the interest of public safety in mind. The city says these products have led to injuries in the past.

A popular Beverly Hills home commonly known as the Witch’s House has a history of issues related to silly string and shaving cream, according to Mayor Julian Gold.

“This is not driven by our theoretic concerns. This is driven by our experience,” Gold said. “There were several events, maybe more than just several, in front of the Witch’s House related to the use of shaving cream and silly string and Nair, where members of the public and kids in particular got injured.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Parent Charlie Morales understands the city’s reasoning.

“How can you see it being dangerous?” Morales said. “Like I said, you can throw it on somebody’s windshield, block somebody’s view, throw it outside the window, spray somebody’s car with it — it’s dangerous.”

The ordinance applies to people aged 21 years and younger. The city is working with school districts to educate children about these issues.

“We’re going to have bins where if you bring it you’ll have to leave it, if the police see you with it, they’re going to tell you, ‘You can’t do that, put it in the bin,’” Gold said.