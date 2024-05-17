Beverly Hills Whole Foods worker tests positive for Hepatitis A

Los Angeles County health officials said Friday they are investigating a report of a hepatitis A infection in a Beverly Hills grocery store worker.

According to the county Department of Public Health, the patient works at a Whole Foods Market at 239 N. Crescent Drive. Health officials recommended that anyone who purchased products from the store's seafood counter between April 20 and Monday get a hepatitis vaccination if they are not already otherwise immune.

No additional cases beyond the worker have been identified, health officials said.

"Receiving vaccination as soon as possible after exposure could help reduce the risk of developing hepatitis A infection," according to a statement from the department. "Residents should contact their local pharmacy or medical provider for the vaccine. Public Health is working with the company to ensure employees that are not immune are referred for vaccination."

On Monday, health officials said they were investigating an outbreak of five hepatitis A infections identified among the homeless since mid-March. No specifics were provided on where those patients were identified, but health officials insisted the "current risk to the public is low."

The hepatitis A virus is found in blood and stool of people who are infected, and homeless people tend to be at higher risk because they often have limited access to handwashing and toilet facilities, according to the Department of Public Health.

"Public Health is offering free hepatitis A vaccines to people experiencing homelessness in encampments and at interim housing sites where there is risk of potential exposure," according to a statement from the department. "Hepatitis A vaccine is typically a two-dose vaccine series that is safe and highly effective in preventing infection. Additionally, previously unvaccinated people can receive hepatitis A vaccine soon after exposure to protect against developing the infection."

Health officials were also working with healthcare providers to ensure they are vigilant for possible new cases, and with organizations that provide services to the homeless.

Although risk to the public is low, health officials urged residents to check if they are vaccinated against hepatitis A, and contact a medical provider to determine if they should be. Residents were also urged to wash their hands with soap and water before eating, when preparing food and after using the bathroom.

"Symptoms of hepatitis include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, or yellow eyes/skin," health officials said.

"Although rare, hepatitis A can cause death in some people. Hepatitis A is usually transmitted through eating contaminated food, or through close contact with a person while infectious and a person with the virus can transmit illness up to two weeks prior to the onset of symptoms."