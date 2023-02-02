Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour. Here Are the California Show Dates

Beyoncé welcomed February with big news.

Queen Bey surprised her fans on Wednesday with an Instagram post announcing her world tour for 2023.

Beyoncé has not been on tour for a hot minute and fans are excited to see her perform.

The Renaissance Tour will take place in North America and Europe. Her first concert is set to take place at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and her last stop will be at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Queen Bey’s tour is in support of her seventh album, Renaissance, which has been nominated for album of the year. Her song “Break My Soul” has also been nominated for record of the year and song of the year. A full list of her nominations can be found on the Grammys website.

While fans are excited for Beyoncé’s tour, some have expressed their concerns on TikTok and hope that it will not be a “Deja Vu.” Many have concerns that it will be similar, if not a repeat, of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour.”

Last year in November, many "swifties" were not able to purchase tickets during the presale on Ticketmaster because of the website crashing.

Ticketmaster ended up canceling public sale tweeting that because of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand” they could no longer sell any more tickets.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

Once again, Ticketmaster anticipates that there will be a high demand for Renaissance tickets.

This time Ticketmaster has laid out a new plan in hopes that it will be a much more successful and efficient process for everyone.

As usual, fans who want to purchase presale tickets will need to register for Verified Fan. This helps filter out any bots and potential resellers, giving fans a higher chance of purchasing tickets.

However, rather than releasing all the presale tickets at once they have come up with three different dates to purchase presale tickets.

There are three registration groups: A, B and C. Each group has a set of different states. To view in which group each state is, be sure to check on their website.

Fans are allowed to register on all three groups. They have a choice to register through three different registrations: BeyHive Verified Fan Registration, Citi Verified Fan Registration, or Verified Fan Onsale Registration.

All the registrations are currently open, but they do have their own deadline.

Group A is set to close on Friday, February 3 at 12 p.m. Eastern time.

Group B will close on Thursday, February 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Lastly, Group C will close on Thursday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Keep in mind these registration dates can change at any time, so it’s best to check for any updates on their website.

When is Beyoncé Set to Perform in California?

According to her tour website she is set to perform three times in California:

August 26th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

August 30th at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, CA.

September 2nd at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

September 3rd at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Be sure to sign up for one of the Verified Fan sales in order to have access to presale tickets. For more information check out her tour website.

For many fans, seeing her perform is a sweet dream that they hope doesn’t break their soul when the presale opens.