Biden-Harris administration approves $2.5 billion for Brightline West high-speed rail project

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the approval of $2.5 billion in private activity bonds authority for the Brightline West High-Speed Intercity Passenger Rail project, connecting Las Vegas, Nevada, and Southern California.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, this funding is a significant step toward fulfilling the promise of high-speed rail in the American West.

The 218-mile high-speed rail line, primarily running along the I-15 median, is designed to accommodate trains reaching speeds of 186 mph or more, effectively reducing travel time to two hours – half the time it takes to travel by car. The Brightline West project, valued at $12 billion, aims to become one of the greenest forms of transportation in the U.S., operating as a fully electric, zero-emission system.

The project is anticipated to have far-reaching benefits, including boosting tourism, creating 35,000 good-paying jobs, easing traffic congestion on I-15, and cutting over 400,000 tons of carbon pollution annually.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated, "Today, the Biden-Harris administration takes the next step to fulfill the promise of high-speed rail in the American West, with $2.5 billion in private activity bond authority to lay tracks, create jobs, and connect American cities."

We are deeply honored to receive a federal grant from @POTUS to help build the nation's first high speed rail project in partnership with @nevadadot. We are ready to get to work, connecting communities and redefining the future of transportation. #BrightlineWest #highspeedrail pic.twitter.com/hG1ziSI5y9 — Brightline West (@BrightlineWest) December 8, 2023

President Biden's historic infrastructure package provides a unique opportunity to build safe, green, and accessible rail systems for generations to come.

Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg emphasized the economic impact, saying, "Building a high-speed rail corridor from Las Vegas to Southern California will drive economic investment and opportunity across the region."

The DOT had previously approved a private activity bond allocation of $1 billion for Brightline West in 2020, bringing the total allocation to $3.5 billion. Additional grants from President Biden's infrastructure law include a $3 billion grant to the Nevada Department of Transportation in December and a $25 million grant to the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) in June.

These funds will be used for the construction of Brightline West stations in Hesperia and Victor Valley, California.

Wes Edens, Brightline Founder, and Chairman expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As the first true high-speed rail system in America, Brightline West will serve as the blueprint for connecting cities with fast, eco-friendly passenger rail throughout the country."

Connecting Las Vegas and Southern California is expected to provide widespread public benefits, creating thousands of jobs and enhancing economic competitiveness for the region.

The Biden-Harris Administration has, to date, announced nearly $31 billion in unprecedented investments for the nation's rail system, marking the most significant investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak.

This includes recent grants under the Railroad Crossing Elimination (RCE) program and Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grants.

The Brightline West project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, is poised to be a transformative endeavor, setting the stage for a safe and modern rail network in the United States.