Big rig crash closes part of 57 Freeway in Orange County

A fiery big rig crash closed part of the 57 Freeway Monday morning in northern Orange County.

Southbound State Route 57 was closed after the crash reported at about 9:30 a.m. near Yorba Linda Boulevard in the Fullerton area. Two northbound lanes also were closed.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available. A big rig with a trailer ended up on its side after crashing through a center divider.

No injuries were reported.