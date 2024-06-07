Pasadena

Big rig driver in custody after shots were fired at off-duty sheriff's sergeant on freeway in Pasadena

No injuries were reported in the shooting on the 210 Freeway.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A big rig driver was taken into custody after shots were fired Thursday night at an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant driving on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

The off-duty sergeant in an Infiniti G37 was not injured. The car was struck by gunfire at about 9 p.m. Thursday on the 210 Freeway near the Allen Avenue exit.

The sergeant said someone in a big rig fired the gunshots, the CHP told City News Service.

CHP officers caught up with the sergeant and the big rig near the 5 and 14 freeways north of Los Angeles. The big rig driver was detained at the scene.

The sergeant's Infiniti appeared to have at least two bullet holes in the trunk decklid.

Details about a motive were not immediately clear.

Hours later, shots were fired at a driver in a possible road rage altercation on a street in Pasadena. No injuries or arrests were reported in that shooting.

