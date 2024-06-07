Shooter sought in possible road rage altercation in Pasadena

Someone opened fire on a driver in a car late Thursday on a street in Pasadena, according to authorities.

No arrests were reported early Friday in the shooting at West Del Mar Boulevard and South St. John Avenue.

The victim was driving when shots were fired at the vehicle, possibly from another vehicle. The victim's car was struck by several rounds, but the driver was not injured.

Shell casings were scattered on the street at the scene of the shooting.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The intersection was closed early Friday for the police investigation. The road was later reopened.

A detailed description of the shooter's car was not immediately available.

The shots fired report came hours after the California Highway Patrol was called around 9 p.m. Thursday to the eastbound 210 Freeway, near the Allen Avenue off-ramp, for another shooting call. An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant told the CHP someone in a semi truck had fired gunshots at them, City News Service reported.

No injuries were reported.

CHP officers later took the truck driver into custody near the northbound 5 Freeway and 14 Freeway north of Los Angeles.