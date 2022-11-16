Rancho Cucamonga

Big Rig Topples Partially Over Side of Rancho Cucamonga Freeway Overpass

No injuries were reported in the crash on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A big rig was partially over the side of a freeway overpass Wednesday after it toppled during a morning of strong winds in Southern California.

No injuries were reported in the crash on the eastbound 210 Freeway at Day Creek Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Authorities are attempting to upright the cab and trailer.

Traffic was moving slowly in the area.

The big rig was one of at least three that overturned as the first powerful winds of the season arrived in the region. The winds are expected to peak Wednesday morning before slowly dying down in the afternoon.

Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga
