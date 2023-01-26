Big Rig Flips on 15 Freeway During a Day of Powerful Winds

A big rig overturned Thursday at a freeway interchange in northwestern Riverside County, injuring the trucker and prompting a closure of the connector road.

The Costco semi-trailer truck went onto its side at about 10:30 a.m. on the southbound 15 Freeway transition to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway in Eastvale, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the driver may have lost control of the rig amid strong Santa Ana winds.

The National Weather Service said wind speeds were averaging 20 to 25 mph in the immediate vicinity with stronger gusts.

No other vehicles were involved.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The trucker was able to get out of the big rig and reported pain in one of his shoulders and elbows. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location a short time later and treated the driver.

It was unclear whether the man required hospitalization.

CHP officers shut down the transition before 11 a.m., requiring traffic to use streets to access the eastbound 60 Freeway. A SigAlert was issued at 10:55 a.m. due to the closure and ensuing traffic jam.

It was unclear how long the closure might be in effect.