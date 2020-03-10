College Basketball

Big West Conference Basketball Tournaments Nix Spectators Due to Virus

By City News Service

Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images

The Big West Conference announced Tuesday that its men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played without spectators in Long Beach and Anaheim as a precaution for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"The Big West Board of Directors, comprised of the chief executive officers of the nine member universities, strongly feel that this is a prudent way to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus while being sensitive to our student-athletes who have pointed towards playing in the tournament all season," Commissioner Dennis Farrell said.

The women's tournament began Tuesday night with two first-round games at the Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach. Two quarterfinal games will be played at Walter Pyramid Wednesday. Two semifinal games will be played Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim, the site of Saturday's championship game.

The entire men's tournament will be played at Honda Center, beginning Thursday with four quarterfinal games. Two semifinal games will be played Friday and the championship game Saturday.

