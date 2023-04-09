fentanyl

Billboards Across LA and OC Raise Awareness on Dangers of Fentanyl

The group is hoping for donations to get more billboards added around Southern California.

By Tracey Leong

Billboards across LA and Orange County are raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl as part of a campaign aimed at saving lives.

The campaign is organized by the group Families against Fentanyl.

These digital billboards can be seen off the 10 freeway and are currently in five locations.

The message clearly stated “Fentanyl is the number one cause of death for Americans 18 to 45.”

This is a campaign that is already launched on the east coast.

The group brought it here to California because of the alarming fentanyl poisoning rate that is rising faster than anywhere in the country.

These billboards are placed along the 57 Freeway in Placentia, the 10 Freeway in El Monte, the 5 Freeway in Commerce and the 710 Freeway in Lynwood.

They aim to get the attention of the government to take action and warn families.

This is a personal mission for the organizer Jim Rauh who lost his 37-year-old son in 2015 to fentanyl poisoning.

He explained why this is a growing problem that needs to be shut down.

Jim Rauh, Families Against Fentanyl Founder outcue: shut off the supply of this material.

The group is hoping for donations to get more billboards added around Southern California.

About $5,000 thousand dollars will allow the group to add multiple digital billboards or two traditional billboards.

