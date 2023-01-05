Billie Eilish

Man Arrested After Trying to Break Into Billie Eilish's Home, Police Say

Police received a report of someone jumping over a fence at the home in Los Angeles' Highland Park area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested in an attempted burglary Thursday night at the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park. 

Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to the residence in the community northeast of downtown Los Angeles after witnesses reported someone jumping over a fence at the property. There a was brief confrontation before the man was arrested near the scene, police said.

It was not immediately known whether Eilish or family members were at the house during the attempted burglary. It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken from the home.

TMZ reported that a housekeeper received an electronic alert showing the man on a camera and called police. NBCLA has not confirmed those details.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Billie EilishCrime and Courts
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us