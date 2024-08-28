Birmingham High School evacuated following phone threat

Birmingham High School in the west San Fernando Valley was evacuated Wednesday morning after the school received a threat, according to authorities.

The school received a threat over the phone at about 9 a.m. about a possible shooting on the campus, the Los Angeles Police Department said. There have been no reports of a shooting.

The school was evacuated following the phone call. It was not immediately clear whether classes will resume.

NBCLA has reached out the Los Angeles School Police for more details.