VAN NUYS

Birmingham High School evacuated following phone threat

A view of Birmingham High School Wednesday Aug. 28, 2024.
Birmingham High School in the west San Fernando Valley was evacuated Wednesday morning after the school received a threat, according to authorities.

The school received a threat over the phone at about 9 a.m. about a possible shooting on the campus, the Los Angeles Police Department said. There have been no reports of a shooting.

The school was evacuated following the phone call. It was not immediately clear whether classes will resume.

NBCLA has reached out the Los Angeles School Police for more details.

