Birmingham High School evacuated following phone threat

Birmingham High School in the west San Fernando Valley was evacuated Wednesday morning after the school received a threat, according to authorities.
The school received a threat over the phone at about 9 a.m. about a possible shooting on the campus, the Los Angeles Police Department said. There have been no reports of a shooting.
The school was evacuated following the phone call. It was not immediately clear whether classes will resume.
NBCLA has reached out the Los Angeles School Police for more details.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.