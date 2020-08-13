Blaze Breaks out in Cleveland National Forest near Corona

A wildfire erupted Thursday on a mountainside in the Cleveland National Forest just south of Corona, burning 15 acres in a half-hour and prompting a multi-agency response.

The non-injury "Skyline Fire" was reported about 4:40 p.m. along the Skyline Trail, less than a mile west of Foothill Parkway, well inside the forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said a full-scale deployment was ordered, with crews from the county, Corona, the U.S. Forest Service and the Orange County Fire Authority converging on the location.

The fire was moving upslope and eastward in heavy vegetation, according to reports from the scene.

No structures were immediately threatened.

Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were summoned, but by 5 p.m., they had not initiated air attack operations.

No road closures were in effect, no evacuation orders were imminent, and there was no immediate word on how the fire started.