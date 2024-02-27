‘Bless to be alive.' Firefighter injured in Wilmington explosion released from hospital

The last of the nine Los Angeles City Department firefighters who were injured in the Wilmington explosion was finally resting at home Tuesday after being released from hospital.

Daniel Goen was discharged from the Los Angeles General Medical Center Monday after being treated for his injuries for more than a week.

Goen was one of the fighters who had initially responded to a car fire involving a semi-truck in the 1100 block of North Alameda Street in Wilmington before one of the truck’s two compressed natural gas tanks exploded. Two 100-gallon compressed natural gas tanks were on the truck at the time, according to the LAFD.

“I’m blessed not only to be alive but also not having any career-ending major injuries,” the firefighter said after he walked out the hospital as he was being applauded by fellow LAFD colleagues. “I’m extremely grateful for God for saving me.”

Goen said he looked forward to being home, recovering and spending quality time with his two daughters and wife.

Other firefighters who were also injured in the explosion were said to be on the mend and met with LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley.

““This incident serves as a reminder of the inherent dangers of the firefighting profession and the commitment your LAFD members have to place the safety of the public before their own,” Crowley said in a statement.

The blast was still under investigation. And the I-Team had reported that federal investigators were investigating HLT, the operator of exploded big rig.