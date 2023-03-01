Bob Saget’s former estate in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood sold off-market for $5.4 million, according to TMZ.

The late comedian's house was originally listed for $7.7M last June but dropped down to $6.9M three months later.

It's a warm, welcoming house, fitting for a comedian and actor who by many accounts from friends and family was also warm, welcoming and kind.

The "Full House" star lived at the estate for nearly 20 years and shared it with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, before his death last January.

The six-bedroom, 6,608-square-foot home rests on roughly 0.3-acre grounds, and comes with an included guest house. Built-in 1964, mid-century flair shines through in details like clean, straight lines and natural wood trim.

"A private, gated, architectural warm modern home by renowned Douglas Busch Design features a grand motor court, three car garage, pool, spa, barbecue entertainment area and smart home controls," Compass realty's Vanessa Villatoro said in a description of the home provided to NBC4.

Scroll to see more photos of the house, including the two-story living room, the huge spa-style bathtub, and the beautifully manicured gardens and swimming pool:

