Body Found in Lanes of Southbound Freeway in Westminster

A body was found Friday morning lying in lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Westminster.

California Highway Patrol officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to a stretch of the freeway near Westminster Avenue, where the body was located.

Throughout the world New Year's Eve celebrations have been canceled but Grand Park, LA's biggest celebration was underway Thursday night even though to attend you need to go online. No crowds allowed as a stay-at-home order prohibits gatherings.

Details of why the body was on the freeway were not immediately available and no vehicles were pulled over in the immediate area.

The Nos. 3 and 4 lanes of the freeway were closed until further notice.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.