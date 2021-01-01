Westminster

Body Found in Lanes of Southbound Freeway in Westminster

The Nos. 3 and 4 lanes of the freeway were closed until further notice.

A body was found Friday morning lying in lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Westminster.

California Highway Patrol officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to a stretch of the freeway near Westminster Avenue, where the body was located.

Details of why the body was on the freeway were not immediately available and no vehicles were pulled over in the immediate area.

The Nos. 3 and 4 lanes of the freeway were closed until further notice.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

