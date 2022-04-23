norco

Body Found in Norco Gas Station Restroom

Deputies travelled to the gas station in the 1400 block of 6th Street in Norco, where the man was found unconscious and not breathing, and declared dead at the scene.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Norco gas station overnight on Saturday.

Around 12:31 a.m. Saturday, the Jurupa Valley station for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a report of a man down in a restroom.

Deputies travelled to the gas station in the 1400 block of 6th Street in Norco, where the man was found unconscious and not breathing, and was declared dead at the scene.

There is no sign of foul play, but it is not yet clear how the man died, deputies said in a statement.

The man's death is under investigation.

