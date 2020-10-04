Hollywood Hills

Body Found in SUV Down Hollywood Hills Embankment

Mulholland Drive was closed in both directions between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Laurel Pass Avenue while air and ground crews searched the area to be sure there were no other victims.

By City News Service

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994
Shutterstock

A body was found Sunday night in an upright silver SUV that had gone down an embankment in the Hollywood Hills.

The discovery was made just after 8 p.m. around 8260 W. Mulholland Drive, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

The gender and age of the deceased person were not available, Humphrey said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pursuit 1 hour ago

Motorcyclist Leads CHP on Chase on Several Freeways

Los Angeles County District Attorney 2 hours ago

LA Mayor Garcetti Switches Sides, Endorses George Gascon for DA

Mulholland Drive was closed in both directions between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Laurel Pass Avenue while air and ground crews searched the area to be sure there were no other victims, he said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Hollywood HillsCrash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us