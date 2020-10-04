Body Found in SUV Down Hollywood Hills Embankment

A body was found Sunday night in an upright silver SUV that had gone down an embankment in the Hollywood Hills.

The discovery was made just after 8 p.m. around 8260 W. Mulholland Drive, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

The gender and age of the deceased person were not available, Humphrey said.

Mulholland Drive was closed in both directions between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Laurel Pass Avenue while air and ground crews searched the area to be sure there were no other victims, he said.