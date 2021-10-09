Marina del Rey

Body Found in Water at Marina del Rey Fishing Pier

The jogger reported seeing what appeared to be a "body tumbling in the ocean water'' in the 3000 block of Ocean Front Walk in Venice at about 6:40 a.m., sheriff's officials said.

By City News Service

Lifeguards pulled a man's body out of the water at the Venice Fishing Pier in Marina del Rey Saturday.

The man, approximately 30 years old, went through "advanced decomposition' and was possibly seen earlier by a jogger, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The witness called 911, and the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as county lifeguards, pulled the body out of the water and onto the beach about 90 minutes later.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:12 a.m. regarding a death investigation.

"It has not been determined how the body got into the water or how long it was in the water,'' the LASD said. "Due to the body being in advanced decomposition, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.''

The department's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

