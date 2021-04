A person was found dead Thursday morning on the southbound 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar.

Officers responded at 1 a.m. to reports of a body in the slow lane of the freeway near Pathfinder Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led to the person's death were not available.

All southbound lanes of the freeway, except the carpool lane, were closed until further notice, the CHP said.