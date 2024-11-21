Body found in South LA after firefighters responded to call of tree on fire

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were responding to a tree fire when they discovered that a person was dead in the South Los Angeles area Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:06 a.m., firefighters found the tree in “a larger area of rubbish” and found the body.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the body was found near Vernon Avenue and Avalon Boulevard.

”Circumstances around the death are unclear at this time and will be investigated,” LAFD said

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.