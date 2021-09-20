Body of 87-Year-Old Woman Found in Freezer at Riverside Home, Autopsy Pending

An autopsy was pending Monday on the body of an 87-year-old woman found in a freezer in the garage of her Riverside home.

The body was discovered when officers went to the residence in the 6000 block of New Ridge Drive about 9:35 a.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check on the woman, who lived there with a daughter, said Riverside Police Officer Javier Cabrera.

Family members from out of state had called police to report they hadn't heard from the woman in a couple of months, Cabrera said.

Officers interviewed the woman's daughter, and noted some inconsistencies in her statements, Cabrera said. They subsequently found the body in a freezer in the garage of the residence, Cabrera said.

The daughter was interviewed by police, but was not arrested, and she was released pending further investigation, Cabrera said.

Police did not release the name of the woman or her daughter.