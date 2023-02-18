Playa del Rey

Body of Lifeless Man Found in Burning Motorhome in Playa del Rey

The body of a lifeless man was found inside a burning motorhome in Playa del Rey.

By City News Service

Firefighters Saturday discovered the lifeless body of a man inside a burning motorhome parked on the shoulder of a road in Playa del Rey.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:23 a.m. to 13799 W. Jefferson Blvd. regarding a vehicle fire came upon a burning motorhome parked on the shoulder a couple blocks west of the San Diego (405) Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire
Department reported.

They discovered the body while knocking down the fire.

"Beyond medical help, he was determined deceased and remains at the scene,'' said Brian Humphrey of the LAFD, who added that no other injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Playa del Rey
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us