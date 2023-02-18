Body of Lifeless Man Found in Burning Motorhome in Playa del Rey

Firefighters Saturday discovered the lifeless body of a man inside a burning motorhome parked on the shoulder of a road in Playa del Rey.

Firefighters dispatched at 11:23 a.m. to 13799 W. Jefferson Blvd. regarding a vehicle fire came upon a burning motorhome parked on the shoulder a couple blocks west of the San Diego (405) Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire

Department reported.

They discovered the body while knocking down the fire.

"Beyond medical help, he was determined deceased and remains at the scene,'' said Brian Humphrey of the LAFD, who added that no other injuries were reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.