Body of man found near Metro station in Lynwood

The body of a man was found Friday morning near a Metro rail station in Lynwood.

Detectives responded at about 7 a.m. to the 11500 block of Long Beach Boulevard, just south of the Metro C (Green) Line station. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man or on his cause of death.

The station was closed during the investigation.

Buses were brought in to shuttle rail passengers between the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and the Lakewood Station, according to Metro. Passengers were advised to allow 10 to 15 minutes of extra time.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website.

