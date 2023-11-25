Bonded senior dogs need a home after owner's tragic death in car crash

Two senior dogs whose owner was tragically killed in a car crash are in need of a new home.

Pumpkin and Sally are 10-year-old German shepherd mixes available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society. Their owner died in a crash two months ago, leaving the bonded pair without a home.

“We really want to place them in a home together they are very bonded,” said Keven McManus, of the Pasadena Humane Society.

McManus said the two dogs are never more than a few feet away from each other at the kennel and shelter. They’re currently living with a foster family.

“Pumpkin kind of leads Sally around, and Sally really relies on Pumpkin,” said McManus. “The’re really just sweet.”

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. While many shelter visitors might be looking for puppies, McManus said there are several reasons to consider adopting a senior dog.

“It’s really strange to me that a dog that is going to be calm and house trained and not destructive, that is really a plug-and-play dog, if people really open their minds and their hearts to getting a senior, I think they will be pleasantly surprised,” McManus said.

McManus said a typical day for Sally and Pumpkin includes hanging out and relaxing.

“We would love for them to be in a forever home for the holiday,” McManus said. “I think It would be special for them and warm all of our hearts for sure.”