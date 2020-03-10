Boy, 12, Struck by SUV and Killed While Walking to School in South LA

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday near a cluster of schools in the South Los Angeles area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighters were sent to the 100 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7:31 a.m., and paramedics pronounced the child dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A bystander attempted to perform CPR on the boy, but despite that action and the quick arrival of emergency personnel, he died of cardiac arrest, according to reports from the scene.

Information was not immediately available on the identity the fatally injured boy. The driver remained at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The accident occurred down the street from The Accelerated Schools, which consists of Accelerated Charter Elementary School TK-6, The Accelerated School TK-8 and Wallis Annenberg High School.