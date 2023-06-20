Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights family seeks answers in death of 25-year-old killed on his way home from work

Noah Martinez was shot and killed on his way home from work in Boyle Heights last Tuesday.

By Brian Zepeda Vazquez, Christian Cazares and Norma Ribeiro

Police are looking for the gunman responsible for shooting and killing a 25-year-old man with autism in Boyle Heights.

Noah Martinez was fatally shot on his way home from an overnight janitor shift around 4:27 a.m. last Tuesday according to investigators.

Noah's father, Jonathan Martinez, says he is unsure why he was in the area that morning as it was not his usual route home. He said Noah's boss had offered him an Uber home, but Noah had turned it down.

They believe Noah may have been in the industrial area searching for recyclables, which he collected in his free time for extra money.

Family and neighbors remember Noah as energetic, friendly, and the life of the party.

"Noah had friends of all ages," the father said. "He loved dancing and making people laugh."

"He was loved by everyone. Everyone knew him," said neighbor Linsay Meza.

Family were shocked to hear the news of Noah's death, as they were already suffering the loss of another son, Andrew, who died a month earlier to cancer.

Detectives say they are talking to witnesses and reviewing security camera footage in the area where he was found.

The Martinez family is asking for help in finding those responsible for Noah's murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

Boyle Heightsshootinghomicide
