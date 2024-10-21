Boyle Heights will soon welcome a mural to honor one of the most celebrated Dodgers in history, Fernando Valenzuela.

Robert Vargas, the muralist behind Shohei Ohtani’s mural on the Miyako hotel in Little Tokyo, will begin the Valenzuela mural Tuesday with the goal of finishing it by Nov. 1, the birthday of the Mexican-born pitcher.

“This mural is going to be an iconic mural, an instant landmark that will not only be a great source of pride here for people who grew up watching Fernando, but it allows the children of the future to be able to look at an image and see themselves,” Vargas, a Boyle Heights natives, said.

The mural will be named Fernando Mania Forever, according to Vargas.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Before Ohtani Mania, there was Fernando Mania,” Vargas said.

Oct 28, 1981, New York; USA; FILE PHOTO Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito (left), and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela (right) celebrate in the clubhouse after winning the 1981 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

While Valenzuela is said to be focusing on his health after he stepped away from his Spanish-language broadcaster duties for the Dodgers early October, the iconic Dodger continued to be an inspiration for Hispanic Angelenos, according to Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León whose district includes Boyle Heights.

“Fernando's journey from the dusty fields of Mexico to the bright lights of Dodger Stadium showed us what is possible when dedication and passion meet opportunity,” de León said. “Fernando gave the city something to believe in. He brought together Angelenos from every walk of life, and his legend from Nando Mania made us proud not just of the Dodgers but our shared heritage as Angelenos.”

The Dodgers posted a statement on Oct. 2 after reports circulated about the health of one of the team's most beloved players. Since 2003, Valenzuela has worked for the Dodgers organization as a Spanish-language broadcaster.

"Fernando Valenzuela has stepped away from the Dodgers broadcast booth for the remainder of this year to focus on his health," the Dodgers said. "He and his family truly appreciate the love and support of fans as he aims to return for the 2025 season, and the have asked for privacy during this time."

Details regarding the 63-year-old health condition were not included in the statement. He left the broadcast booth during the series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sept. 24.

Valenzuela is among the Dodgers' all-time franchise leaders in several categories, ranking fourth in complete games (107), fifth in strikeouts (1,759) and sixth in wins (141). He's the only player in major league history to the win Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award in the same season, doing so in the Dodgers' 1981 World Series campaign.

He won his first eight games in the 1981 season, pitching a shutout in five. That success led to the "Fernandomania" craze and continued in the postseason, when Valenzuela and the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the World Series. Valenzuela was also on the Dodger team that won the World Series in 1988 over the Oakland As.

The Navajoa, Mexico, native is a member of the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame and the Caribbean Baseball Hall of Fame. His No. 34 has also been retired by the Mexican Baseball League.

Last year, the City of LA issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 11 as "Fernando Valenzuela Day." The six-time All-Star's No. 34 jersey was retired by the team that same year.