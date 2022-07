An Ohio bride said 'yes to the dress' for an unbelievable price.

"It is new with the tags on," said Jillian Lynch. "It was $4.99 but the dresses were 25% off so it was $3.75."

Newly-wed Lynch got her dress for just $3.75.

The dress actually retails for $220. She also got her shoes for just $8.

Both were thrift shop finds.

Lynch searched to find the perfect dress while trying to save a penny, has gone viral on TikTok.