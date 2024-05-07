A group of parents whose children attend schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District demanded the return of police on school campuses Tuesday.

The parents, who organized a petition following a rash of violence at LAUSD schools, went before the school board to call for the reinstatement of police officers on campus after officers were largely taken off about two years ago in response to the so-called defund the police movement.

“[Our kids] tell us that the bathrooms smell like weed. A lot of kids don't want to use the bathroom at school, Maria Luisa Palma, a member of the Parent Advisement Group, said. “Some of them call their parents to come pick them up to use the bathroom at home.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The latest data from the LAUSD Board has found that since officers were removed, fighting and physical aggression nearly doubled from 2,270 cases to 4,569 incidents.

While the petition to reinstate campus police was submitted, other parents like those from the Students Deserve Coalition say the district should invest more in de-escalation training to prevent violence.

“We do care about student safety. And we also know that historically school police do not prevent violence, but rather they perpetrate violence,” said Mau Trejo with the Students Deserve Coalition. “We also believe that the district can do better to work with parents and students to implement a safe, community-based safety plan that truly keeps in mind Latino students, black students and other students of color, and their wellbeing both academically and socially.

LAUSD leaders said they are working to address concerns while enduring student safety. The board was set to provide an update from the safe school task force Tuesday.