Brush fire breaks out near Ventura riverbed

A brush fire broke out Monday evening along a riverbed in Ventura as firefighters continued battling two massive wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles County.

First responders were called to the Santa Clara River near the 3300 block of Ventura Road for a brush fire. Dubbed the Auto Fire, the blaze burned along the riverbed and prompted officials to order unhoused individuals living near the river to evacuate.

At 11:45 p.m., the Ventura County Fire Department said forward progress on the blaze stopped at 55 acres. Firefighters remained at the scene to mop up hot spots and work on containment.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the blaze. The cause of the fire is not known.

Monday’s fire, which began shortly before 7 p.m., comes as the Southland faces another round of harsh winds that are slated to peak around 4 a.m. Tuesday.