Brush fire in Burbank prompts voluntary evacuation orders

At least one person was detained for intentionally starting the fire.

By Helen Jeong

Fire crews Tuesday rushed to a Burbank brush fire that may have been started deliberately.

The fire was reported Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. on the hillside near Sunset Canyon and Orange Grove Avenue.

At least one person was taken into custody on suspicion of arson.

Voluntary evacuation orders were issued along Country Club Drive.

The fire scorched about five acres as of Tuesday morning. 

