Brush Fire Burns in Hills Above Pasadena

A brush fire is burning on a hillside Thursday morning in the Pasadena area.

The Lida Fire was reported in the 1700 block of Lida Street. The location is northwest of the Rose Bowl stadium.

It was not immediately clear whether homes are threatened.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. Firefighters appeared to be getting a handle on the fire, the Pasadena Fire Department tweeted.

Nearly 3,000 fires have burned more than 14,000 acres this year in California. Through mid-June 2020, more than 2,300 fires burned more than 15,000 acres during what was a record-setting year for wildfires in California.