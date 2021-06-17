Wildfires

Brush Fire Burns in Hills Above Pasadena

A brush fire burns June 17, 2021 in Pasadena.
Pasadena Fire Department

A brush fire is burning on a hillside Thursday morning in the Pasadena area. 

The Lida Fire was reported in the 1700 block of Lida Street. The location is northwest of the Rose Bowl stadium.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It was not immediately clear whether homes are threatened. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Juneteenth Jun 14

Join the Celebration: NBC4 Sponsors Juneteenth Parade in South LA

First Alert Forecast 3 mins ago

Thunderstorms and Rain Are in Thursday's Forecast as Late-Spring Heat Grips SoCal

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. Firefighters appeared to be getting a handle on the fire, the Pasadena Fire Department tweeted.

Nearly 3,000 fires have burned more than 14,000 acres this year in California. Through mid-June 2020, more than 2,300 fires burned more than 15,000 acres during what was a record-setting year for wildfires in California.

https://twitter.com/PasadenaFD/status/1405562461458100226

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us