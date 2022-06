Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a brush fire Sunday that burned about 60 acres in a Coachella Valley community.

Containment of the fire in the Thermal area was at 10 percent early Sunday. The fire started late Saturday in an area with heavy brush.

Power was interrupted for about 20 residents, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Fire officials said resources will remain at the scene throughout the day.

No injuries have been reported. No structures were immediately threatened.