West Hollywood

Buddha statue worth $1.5M stolen from art gallery near West Hollywood

By City News Service

Los Angeles police are continuing their search for clues about the theft of a nearly 250-pound Buddha statue, worth approximately $1.5 million, that was stolen from a gallery near West Hollywood.

Officers responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday to the Barakat Gallery in the 900 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, regarding a burglary, authorities said.

The statue from Japan's Edo Period of 1603-1867 was stolen around 3:45 a.m. Monday, according to surveillance footage.

The thief broke into the entrance through a driveway gate and used a dolly to move the statue onto a truck within 25 minutes, officials said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In addition to the Los Angeles location, Barakat also has galleries in London and Seoul.

Anyone with information about the stolen sculpture was urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273.

This article tagged under:

West Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us